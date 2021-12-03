City of London, Ont. readying community ice rinks for winter season

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners could be zipping around the ice as soon as this weekend with preparations underway to get three of the community outdoor ice rinks ready for the holiday season.

City staff say work is underway to open the Storybook gardens skating trail and the Victoria Park Rink on Saturday. The Rotary Rink at Covent Garden Market is expected to open the following weekend, on Dec. 11.

“Londoners continue to receive the vaccine and continue to follow public health guidelines, making this announcement another indicator of the payoff for everyone’s diligence and hard work,” says Mayor Ed Holder.

“Our concern for safety is still top-of-mind, but we’re so happy to bring another holiday staple back for Londoners to enjoy.”

The city said anyone planning to visit the outdoor rinks is asked to follow all health precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, like remembering to stay six feet apart from other groups and wearing a mask.

Residents are also asked to wait for space if the rink is too busy or to come back at another time.

Free outdoor ice skating at Victoria Park will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., weather permitting, and closed daily from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ice resurfacing.

Storybook Gardens’ outdoor winter skating trail winds through the beautiful park grounds, offering a unique skating experience in the city, and is open Tuesday through Sunday this winter, weather permitting.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 11, free ice skating at the Rotary Rink at Covent Garden Market will be available Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More details on the status of ice rinks or how to book admission for certain rinks are available on the City of London’s website.

