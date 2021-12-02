Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New bill at Manitoba legislature targets scrap metal thieves

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 10:50 pm
New bill at Manitoba legislature targets scrap metal thieves - image View image in full screen
Callum Smith / Global News

The province has introduced a new bill at the Manitoba Legislature which takes aim at scrap metal thieves.

The Scrap Metal Act is designed to protect property and public safety, Manitoba Justice Minister Cameron Friesen said in a statement Thursday.

Friesen says the changes would require sellers and scrap dealers to provide and record identification for all metal sales.

“In addition to these measures, scrap metal dealers will be required to keep records and produce those records when requested, increasing accountability and providing barriers to those who seek to steal and sell metal items for quick cash,” Friesen said.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Scrap metal trade needs regulation to avoid sale of stolen goods in Winnipeg: Rollins

Metal theft has become not just a Manitoba issue, according to the minister, but a global issue and calls it extremely costly to the electricity, construction, telecommunication and industrial sectors.

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation would also prohibit the use of cash for highly vulnerable items, regardless of value.

A two-month engagement process with the public and stakeholders was done last year and the majority of people were in favour of making changes.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagManitoba Legislature tagLegislation tagCash tagscrap metal tagmetal theft tagScrap Dealers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers