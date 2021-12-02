SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Etobicoke Catholic school closed to in-person learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 8:55 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Dr. Moore hopes 50% of kids aged 5-11 in Ontario are vaccinated by new year' COVID-19: Dr. Moore hopes 50% of kids aged 5-11 in Ontario are vaccinated by new year
WATCH ABOVE: Dr. Moore hopes 50% of kids aged 5-11 in Ontario are vaccinated by new year

An Etobicoke Catholic school is temporarily closed to in-person learning and activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) said on Twitter that as a result of direction from Toronto Public Health (TPH), Transfiguration of Our Lord Catholic School is being temporarily dismissed effective Friday.

The school is located near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.

Read more: Ontario reports 959 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

According to the TCDSB website, there are eight active COVID-19 cases among students at the school and two among staff members.

“We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school,” TPH tweeted.

TPH said close contacts have been notified, asked to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested.

There is no word yet on when in-person classes will resume.

Click to play video: 'Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster shots to more groups' Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster shots to more groups
Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster shots to more groups
