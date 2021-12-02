CBSA reminds travellers to use mandatory ArriveCAN app when entering Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Fully-vaccinated Canadian travellers can cross over the border for up to 72 hours and return without a PCR test, provided they have submitted proof of vaccination and a quarantine plan in the ArriveCAN app.

Osoyoos, B.C., resident Edward Philips, however, did not have the app when he returned to Canada and was given a 14-day quarantine notice.

“I went across the border for 45 minutes to do grocery shopping, drove around and came back and got nailed,” Phillips said.

“I manage a business and I have a doctor’s appointment that I need to go to — I would never have gone if this meant trouble.”

Just like Philips, many travellers coming back into Canada are unaware that ArriveCAN is mandatory. That is something Osoyoos duty-free shop owner Cameron Bissonnette has been asked to help with.

“A Canadian Border Services officer came over to my shop and wanted us to help any customers that came through and to impress upon them how important it is to have the ArriveCAN app,” Bissonnette said.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) issued a reminder on Wednesday to Canadians returning to the country.

“That ArriveCAN remains mandatory for everyone, regardless if travellers enter by land, air, marine or how long they were away from Canada,” the CBSA press release said.

If Canadian citizens, permanent residents or a person registered under the Indian Act do not use the app, CBSA says “they won’t be turned around but could face fines or enforcement action.”

However, Bissonnette says he has had people in his shop who don’t have access to a phone and are unsure how to upload their information.

“We are still trying to figure out what happens if you don’t have access to a phone or computer to access the app. Apparently you can call ArriveCAN to get more information,” Bissonnette said.

