Waterloo Region residents 50 and older will be able to get 3rd vaccine dose beginning Dec. 13

Waterloo Region has announced that it will offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those aged 50 and over on Dec. 13.

It says those who are over the required age will also need to wait until they have surpassed the 168-day anniversary of their second shot.

“Members of the public should verify when they got their second dose by checking their vaccine receipt or the enhanced vaccine certificate (with QR code) they downloaded from the provincial website,” the region noted.

Those who meet the qualifications will be able to get their third dose at a pharmacy, family doctor or at a regional vaccine clinic.

Earlier in the day, the province announced it was expanding eligibility to the younger age group over concerns about the Omicron variant.

Provincial officials also said eligibility will expand again in January for booster doses based on age and risk with a six-to-eight month interval from the second dose.

In addition, due to higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, individuals receiving dialysis (hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis) are eligible to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine immediately, if it has been 56 days since their second dose.

“If you are eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, please book your appointment as soon as you can to provide yourself with an extra layer of protection,” Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said.

As for why the province isn’t making booster eligibility for all Ontarians 18 and older as per a CDC recommendation, Moore said he doesn’t want to overwhelm capacity, especially with children aged five to 11 now receiving vaccines and with flu shots being administered at this time as well.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

