COVID-19: Kingston region records 32 new cases, 1 new death

The Kingston region has recorded its 11th COVID-19-related death. Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health have confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. However, the total number of active cases has fallen to 295.
There are also two new hospitalizations and one person on a ventilator in the ICU, and two previous ICU cases are now on ventilators. In total, there are nine people on ventilators, and 11 in the intensive care unit.
A new outbreak has also been declared at Providence Care’s Transitional Care Centre, and a watch has been issued at the hospital.
Meanwhile, Kingston Health Sciences Centre has extended its pop-up testing clinic until Dec. 10. The clinic is held at the Beechgrove Assessment Centre from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cases per 100,000 over the past seven days have fallen to 102.8 from 104.7 the previous day.
Comments