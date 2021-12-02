COVID-19: Kingston region records 32 new cases, 1 new death

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston region has recorded its 11th COVID-19-related death. Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health have confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. However, the total number of active cases has fallen to 295.

There are also two new hospitalizations and one person on a ventilator in the ICU, and two previous ICU cases are now on ventilators. In total, there are nine people on ventilators, and 11 in the intensive care unit.

A new outbreak has also been declared at Providence Care’s Transitional Care Centre, and a watch has been issued at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Kingston Health Sciences Centre has extended its pop-up testing clinic until Dec. 10. The clinic is held at the Beechgrove Assessment Centre from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Our #COVID19 pop-up testing clinic has been extended to Dec. 10. Same hours 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. Located at Beechgrove Assessment Centre in #ygk Online booked appointments only – no phone bookings or walk-ins. Book here: https://t.co/6qy35nGYc1 pic.twitter.com/R0r6O35EML — KingstonHSC (@KingstonHSC) December 2, 2021

Cases per 100,000 over the past seven days have fallen to 102.8 from 104.7 the previous day.

