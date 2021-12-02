Menu

Crime

Ottawa police seek suspects in hate-motivated assault near South Keys

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 3:53 pm
Ottawa police released these photos of one of two suspects in an alleged hate-motivated assault near South Keys on Nov. 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Ottawa police released these photos of one of two suspects in an alleged hate-motivated assault near South Keys on Nov. 10, 2021. via Ottawa Police Service

Ottawa police are looking to identify two men they say assaulted a man in a hate-motivated incident last month in the south end of the city.

Police said the attack took place on Nov. 10 in one of the plaza parking lots near the South Keys Shopping Centre.

At roughly 8 p.m., two men approached a car in the lot and started yelling racial slurs at the occupants, kicking the vehicle and throwing objects at it, according to police.

The driver of the car got out of the vehicle to confront the attackers but was punched in the face by one of the men.

An Ottawa police spokesperson described the attack as “spontaneous” and said the driver suffered minor injuries and the car had minor damage.

Police have released photos of one of the suspects, a man in his mid-to-late 20s, roughly six feet, two inches tall with a heavy build and dirty-blonde hair and beard. He was wearing a safety vest at the time with black pants and brown construction boots and rode off on a dark-blue BMX-style bike.

No photos were available of the second man, described as five feet, five inches tall and roughly 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 3566. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
