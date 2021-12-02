5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, 39 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Thursday, as the total case count climbed to 5,205.

The latest data shows Guelph has 39 active cases, with six new recoveries also being reported. Total resolved cases are at 5,121, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 remains unchanged.

Two new cases have also been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,210. Active cases are at 26, with four recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is only one case being treated in a hospital, but it is in an intensive care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 16 confirmed cases among 10 public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County. COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at King George Public School and St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School.

The University of Guelph says there is one COVID-19 case connected to the campus.

4:44 How Omircron might ground your holiday travel plans How Omircron might ground your holiday travel plans

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has updated its online vaccination reporting portal to reflect that children aged five to 11 are now considered eligible for a shot.

As a result, 81.1 per cent of eligible residents in the region are considered fully vaccinated, while 84.4 per cent have received one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 83 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 86.4 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 80.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 83.2 per cent have received one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

So far this week, 3,900 vaccines have been administered in the region, including about 2,100 first doses, roughly 350 second doses and 1,450 third doses.

As of Thursday, 40.2 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 39.9 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Advertisement