More than 50K lights switched on in Riverview, N.B. to celebrate the holidays

The Christmas lights display in the downtown core of Riverview, N.B., has gotten bigger and more festive this year.

It is made up of 52,000 lights that run from Fundy Chocolate River Station and continue along Coverdale Road for one kilometre to the Gunningsville Bridge area.

On Nov. 25, the lights were switched on with the goal of beautifying the area, welcoming visitors to Riverview and helping support local businesses.

“(We want) to honestly just bring a smile to residents’ faces … and to celebrate the holiday season,” said community recreation co-ordinator Ash Arrowsmith.

He said the Light Up Riverview display, which started in 2018, is the largest no-pay holiday display in Atlantic Canada.

“You don’t have to pay anything, just come enjoy the light…. Get physically active and get that mental boost,” Arrowsmith said.

The budgeted amount for Light Up Riverview, which includes maintenance, underground electrical work, the purchase of bulbs and wires, and installation, is $40,000. Next year the budget was increased to $60,000 to allow for more underground electrical and panels.

The electricity bill also costs the town $1,250 per month.

“We’re really opening the doors and hoping that folks from around the province and folks from outside the province if restrictions allow, come to visit us here,” said Arrowsmith.

This year, the town also decided to light some trees on the other side of Gunningsville Bridge and so far, Arrowsmith said it has been a success as seen by the number of people walking through the trail route.

The trail starts at the Fundy Chocolate River Station and ends at the Gunningsville Bridge area.

“It’s really cool because you would think come December that the number of people on the trail is declining, but it actually increases and the numbers are comparable to our August numbers on the trail, which is really quite something nice,” Arrowsmith said.

He said there are some people who take 2 a.m. walks and enjoy the lights, which are on from dusk to dawn.

The lights are also going to stay on until Jan. 6, 2022.