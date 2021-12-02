Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 40 new cases, 29 recoveries Thursday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 10:48 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia begins vaccinating kids aged five to 11 with pediatric COVID-19 vaccine' Nova Scotia begins vaccinating kids aged five to 11 with pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The vaccination of children aged five to 11 is officially underway in Nova Scotia, which comes as cases are spreading among children. The province is encouraging parents and guardians to book vaccination appointments for those eligible as soon as possible. Jesse Thomas has more.

Nova Scotia reported Thursday 40 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 recoveries.

There are 20 cases in Northern Zone, 18 cases in Central Zone and two cases in Western Zone.

“There is a new cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia,” the province said in a release.

On Dec. 1, three schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure at their school.

Two face $2,422 fines after police say they violated COVID-19 health measures in N.S.

Nova Scotia currently has 214 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 13 people are in hospital, including five in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,330 tests the day before.

Click to play video: 'Maritime provinces watching for Omicron variant' Maritime provinces watching for Omicron variant
Maritime provinces watching for Omicron variant

As of Wednesday, 1,643,212 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 792,716 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 24,844 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 2,466 positive COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in the province. There are 2,236 resolved cases.

