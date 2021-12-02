COVID-19: N.S. reports 40 new cases, 29 recoveries Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported Thursday 40 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 recoveries.

There are 20 cases in Northern Zone, 18 cases in Central Zone and two cases in Western Zone.

“There is a new cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia,” the province said in a release.

On Dec. 1, three schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure at their school.

Nova Scotia currently has 214 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 13 people are in hospital, including five in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,330 tests the day before.

2:05 Maritime provinces watching for Omicron variant Maritime provinces watching for Omicron variant

As of Wednesday, 1,643,212 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 792,716 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 24,844 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 2,466 positive COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in the province. There are 2,236 resolved cases.