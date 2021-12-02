Two face $2,422 fines after police say they violated COVID-19 health measures in N.S.

Two people on separate occasions have been fined for violating COVID-19 enforcement measures, said Halifax Regional Police Thursday.
One involves a 21-year-old man who held a large party in the 1000 block of Preston Street in Halifax on Nov. 26.
“Officers observed over 60 people exit the home,” police said in a release.
The man was fined $2,422 for violating the indoor gathering limit.
Maritime provinces watching for Omicron variant
The other person who was recently fined is a 55-year-old woman.
Trending Stories
Police said they responded on Nov. 27 to a report of a woman at Halifax Stanfield International Airport who refused to follow public health requirements for visitors entering Nova Scotia.
She was issued a summary offence ticket, which carries a fine of $2,422, for failing to follow regulations.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments