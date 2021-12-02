Menu

Crime

Two face $2,422 fines after police say they violated COVID-19 health measures in N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 10:13 am
Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Two people on separate occasions have been fined for violating COVID-19 enforcement measures, said Halifax Regional Police Thursday.

One involves a 21-year-old man who held a large party in the 1000 block of Preston Street in Halifax on Nov. 26.

“Officers observed over 60 people exit the home,” police said in a release.

The man was fined $2,422 for violating the indoor gathering limit.

The other person who was recently fined is a 55-year-old woman.

Police said they responded on Nov. 27 to a report of a woman at Halifax Stanfield International Airport who refused to follow public health requirements for visitors entering Nova Scotia.

She was issued a summary offence ticket, which carries a fine of $2,422, for failing to follow regulations.

