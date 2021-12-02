Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Amazon opens new Winnipeg delivery stations

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 11:01 am
Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in this file photo. View image in full screen
Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in this file photo. Mike Segar/Reuters

Amazon has launched its two delivery stations in Winnipeg in time for the holidays.

The U.S. e-commerce giant has opened facilities on Plymouth Road and Regent Avenue, with the goal of improving delivery times — with packages expected to arrive as soon as 30 hours after ordering — to the local community.

Mikhail Clarkson, regional director for Amazon Logistics, said Thursday that the city has been supportive of the company’s services over the years.

Read more: Winnipeg Amazon warehouse slated for Regent Avenue West

“Growing up, I enjoyed spending many summers in Winnipeg, and I’m delighted to be a part of Amazon’s launch in this welcoming city,” said Clarkson.

Trending Stories

“Our customers and residents in Winnipeg and its surrounding areas have been longtime supporters of Amazon, and we’re so proud to create great jobs and provide even better delivery times and customer service in the region.”

Story continues below advertisement

The new stations are expected to create more than 200 jobs, both full- and part-time.

Click to play video: 'What’s next after Amazon?' What’s next after Amazon?
What’s next after Amazon? – Oct 7, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Amazon tagE-commerce tagonline business tagOnline Ordering tagAmazon Winnipeg tagdistribution centres tagMikhail Clarkson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers