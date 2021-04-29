Winnipeg Amazon warehouse slated for Regent Avenue West

Send this page to someone via email

Reports that e-commerce company Amazon is setting up a distribution warehouse on Regent Avenue West mean exciting news for the community, the area’s councillor says.

Coun. Shawn Nason (Transcona) told Global News having Amazon take over a previously vacant warehouse site will bring jobs and potentially benefit other area businesses.

“It’s a warehouse that was standing empty for many years,” said Nason.

“The last occupant was an RV dealership. So we’re pretty excited that it’s being renovated and that jobs will be coming to the community.

“It’s a positive situation where well over 100 jobs should be created out of this.”

Nason said he hopes having the warehouse populated will spin off into further interest in the community from other businesses, and that the appeal of Amazon has only grown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The challenges of COVID-19 have definitely caused more direct-to-home sales,” he said.

“There’s a growing segment of society that wants to have stuff delivered to them directly — they’re comfortable with online sales.”

The Regent site is the second Amazon warehouse in the works for Winnipeg, with a 113,000-square-foot warehouse inside the Inkster Industrial Park — just northeast of Winnipeg’s airport — announced in October 2020.

