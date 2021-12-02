Edmonton police seek suspect after woman is ordered to remove her clothes at gunpoint

The Edmonton Police Service is asking the public for tips after a woman was approached by someone while walking on a sidewalk over the weekend, which led to her being ordered to remove her clothes at gunpoint.

Police said officers were called to 86 Street and 93 Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Once they arrived they were told someone approached a 26-year-old woman on a sidewalk and ” then reached into a plastic bag and produced a firearm.”

“He then instructed… (the victim) to walk between two nearby residences, where he ordered her to hand over her purse,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday. “After rummaging through her purse, the male suspect then demanded that she take off her jacket, shirt and bra.

“The woman then screamed, prompting her attacker to flee the scene on foot.”

Story continues below advertisement

The EPS said its canine unit was called in to help search for the suspect but he was not found.

“Officers subsequently canvassed the area for any surveillance in the area,” police said.

While police did not say how old the suspect is believed to be, they said he is about five-foot-11 with a skinny build. He was wearing a dark toque, a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who lives near or was driving near where the attack unfolded Saturday night is asked to check their home security video footage or dashcam video footage for possible images of the suspect.

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

The EPS said its sexual assault section is leading the investigation.

Related News 57-year-old man charged in historical Edmonton sexual assault