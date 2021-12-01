Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Wednesday evening, officials say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas and Church streets at 6:41 p.m.
Police said a man was located with stab wounds.
A spokesperson for Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on any suspect information in relation to the incident.
