Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Wednesday evening, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas and Church streets at 6:41 p.m.

Police said a man was located with stab wounds.

A spokesperson for Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspect information in relation to the incident.

