Man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Highway 401 shooting, Peel police say

A man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting on Highway 401 last month, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that on Nov. 12, four victims were in a vehicle near an entertainment establishment at Atlantic Drive and Enterprise Road in Mississauga.

The statement said that at around 2 a.m., the victims’ vehicle was travelling on Highway 401 near Highway 427 when a second vehicle pulled up beside them and a gun was fired, hitting the victims’ vehicle “numerous” times.

“Fortunately, the victims in this incident did not suffer any physical injuries but this could have ended in tragedy,” Deputy Chief of Community Policing Operations Marc Andrews said.

Andrews said Peel police worked with the Toronto Police Service to identify and arrest two suspects.

Twenty-four-year-old Toronto resident Ramazan Oksem has been arrested. He is facing numerous charges including four counts of attempted murder using a firearm, one count of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and one count of discharging a firearm with intent.

Twenty-one-year-old Toronto resident Anna Burriot was also arrested. She was charged with being the occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

Police said a firearm was also seized.

