IHIT deploys to Surrey after man dies following Monday morning shooting

Homicide investigators were deployed Wednesday to a home in Surrey where a man was critically injured in a shooting on Monday.

Surrey RCMP was called to the home in the 9600 block of 135 Street around 3 a.m., and the victim was rushed to hospital.

Mounties said said the 45-year-old died on Tuesday. The shooting is believed to have been targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case, and will work with the Surrey RCMP’s Major Crime Section.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact police by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

