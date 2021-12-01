Menu

Crime

IHIT deploys to Surrey after man dies following Monday morning shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 8:46 pm
RCMP investigate two overnight shootings in Surrey
WATCH: RCMP say they are investigating two overnight shootings in Surrey. The first happened around 1:30 a.m. near 106th Avenue and King George Boulevard- a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The second happened just before 3 a.m. at a home near 97 A avenue and 137th Street.

Homicide investigators were deployed Wednesday to a home in Surrey where a man was critically injured in a shooting on Monday.

Surrey RCMP was called to the home in the 9600 block of 135 Street around 3 a.m., and the victim was rushed to hospital.

Read more: Three hospitalized after three separate shootings in Surrey, B.C.

Mounties said said the 45-year-old died on Tuesday. The shooting is believed to have been targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case, and will work with the Surrey RCMP’s Major Crime Section.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact police by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

First Surrey municipal police officers on the job
First Surrey municipal police officers on the job

 

