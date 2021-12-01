Menu

Health

Providence Transitional Care Centre declares a COVID-19 watch

By Megan King Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 7:59 pm
Providence Transitional Care Centre declares a COVID-19 watch - image View image in full screen
Providence Care

Providence Care has declared a COVID-19 watch at its transitional care centre, located inside the old St. Mary’s of the Lake Hospital, after a patient tested positive for the virus.

A positive test was detected during routine testing for those accessing care at the 64-bed facility.

Read more: Kingston MOH warns that COVID-19 may present as a mild cold

According to a press release by the centre, a watch is a heightened form of COVID-19 surveillance, which includes testing and monitoring for signs and symptoms.

At this time, Providence Transitional Care Centre does not meet the criteria for declaring an outbreak.

“This is exactly why we have enhanced safety measures in place at all Providence Care sites,” says Infection Prevention and Control Director Heather Candon.

“While I can’t go into the specifics of this case because of confidentiality, what I can say is some of our protective measures require patients to get tested for COVID-19 at various times during their care, even if they don’t have symptoms. With community spread growing, we aren’t taking any chances.”

Read more: Kingston MOH eyes new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread in social settings

All 30 patients at the centre will be tested as a precaution, along with any staff identified as close contacts.

While the watch is in place, general visits won’t be allowed.

