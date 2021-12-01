Providence Transitional Care Centre declares a COVID-19 watch

Send this page to someone via email

Providence Care has declared a COVID-19 watch at its transitional care centre, located inside the old St. Mary’s of the Lake Hospital, after a patient tested positive for the virus.

A positive test was detected during routine testing for those accessing care at the 64-bed facility.

According to a press release by the centre, a watch is a heightened form of COVID-19 surveillance, which includes testing and monitoring for signs and symptoms.

At this time, Providence Transitional Care Centre does not meet the criteria for declaring an outbreak.

“This is exactly why we have enhanced safety measures in place at all Providence Care sites,” says Infection Prevention and Control Director Heather Candon.

“While I can’t go into the specifics of this case because of confidentiality, what I can say is some of our protective measures require patients to get tested for COVID-19 at various times during their care, even if they don’t have symptoms. With community spread growing, we aren’t taking any chances.”

All 30 patients at the centre will be tested as a precaution, along with any staff identified as close contacts.

While the watch is in place, general visits won’t be allowed.

