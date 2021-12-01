Police seek mischief-maker after protest outside B.C. legislature last week

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Victoria are in search of a mischief-maker accused of vandalizing property outside the B.C. legislature after a protest last Friday.

Demonstrators gathered outside the building around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 ahead of a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who spent the afternoon touring flood-impacted areas of Abbotsford.

At the end of Trudeau’s meeting with Premier John Horgan, officers left the rally, according to a Tuesday news release from Victoria police.

They later heard reports of mischief on site and released two photos of a man suspected of damaging property that evening.

We are asking for your help to identify a suspect in a mischief at the BC Legislature during a protest on Friday, November 26th. Info? 250-995-7654 ext 1 or @VicCrimeStop to remain anonymous. #yyj https://t.co/1POmZ0Jqp5 pic.twitter.com/WQhoAhpAwx — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) December 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

He’s described as a Caucasian man close to six feet tall, with a braided, light-brown goatee-style beard and curly hair. He was wearing a white and grey “Cowichan-style” sweater, green pants and dark boots.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or incident is asked to call 250-995-7654 and dial extension ‘1,’ or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

3:17 B.C. floods: Climate and disaster committee will ‘map out the way forward,’ Trudeau says B.C. floods: Climate and disaster committee will ‘map out the way forward,’ Trudeau says