Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek mischief-maker after protest outside B.C. legislature last week

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 6:39 pm
Victoria police have released a photo of the man suspected of damaging property outside the B.C. legislature on Fri. Nov. 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Victoria police have released a photo of the man suspected of damaging property outside the B.C. legislature on Fri. Nov. 26, 2021. Victoria Police Department

Police in Victoria are in search of a mischief-maker accused of vandalizing property outside the B.C. legislature after a protest last Friday.

Demonstrators gathered outside the building around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 ahead of a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who spent the afternoon touring flood-impacted areas of Abbotsford.

Read more: B.C., Ottawa strike new climate and disaster committee, pledge to match flood donations

At the end of Trudeau’s meeting with Premier John Horgan, officers left the rally, according to a Tuesday news release from Victoria police.

They later heard reports of mischief on site and released two photos of a man suspected of damaging property that evening.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s described as a Caucasian man close to six feet tall, with a braided, light-brown goatee-style beard and curly hair. He was wearing a white and grey “Cowichan-style” sweater, green pants and dark boots.

Trending Stories

Anyone with more information on the suspect or incident is asked to call 250-995-7654 and dial extension ‘1,’ or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Climate and disaster committee will ‘map out the way forward,’ Trudeau says' B.C. floods: Climate and disaster committee will ‘map out the way forward,’ Trudeau says
B.C. floods: Climate and disaster committee will ‘map out the way forward,’ Trudeau says
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin Trudeau tagJohn Horgan tagVictoria tagBC Flooding tagBC Legislature tagVictoria police tagVictoria Police Department tagVictoria crime tagbc legislature protest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers