Floodgates remain open in Abbotsford B.C. but tensions still high

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Abbotsford B.C. say they are not out of woods yet following the third atmospheric river to hit the province.

The floodgates remain open, allowing the water to drain from the Sumas River into the Fraser River and all eyes are still on the Nooksack River in Washington State, which is running high but remains below flood stage.

2:14 B.C. floods: Sumas Prairie on flood watch as weather system continues to move through area B.C. floods: Sumas Prairie on flood watch as weather system continues to move through area

Evacuation alerts remain in place for Lower Sumas Mountain Road and Florence Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am confident we have done all that we can do to keep our community safe as we go through our final weather event, for this week anyway,” Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said Tuesday.

Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack remains closed Wednesday due to high water levels.

The city confirmed infrastructure is holding up so far.

Braun will be giving an update on the situation Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT. That will be broadcast live above and on Facebook.

2:05 B.C. floods: Cautious optimism in Abbotsford despite heavy rain B.C. floods: Cautious optimism in Abbotsford despite heavy rain

In #AbbotsfordBC Whatcom Rd & S Parallel Rd. Water flowing from #NooksackRiver. Street signs submerged in water at least 4-5ft deep. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/0rjUTZ7LBF — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) December 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, with the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday, flood warnings have been issued for Tulameen River, Similkameen River, Spius Creek, Coldwater River, Lower Nicola River, Coquihalla River, Chilliwack River and the Lower Fraser Valley by the BC River Forecast Centre.

The Village of Pemberton issued an evacuation alert for 11 properties Tuesday evening.

In addition, the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District issued an evacuation order for a number of properties in Birken, due to landslide risk.

This comes as some Mission residents were also ordered to leave their homes Tuesday.

The Fraser Valley Regional District’s website says residents of 8400 Shook Rd. face “immediate danger to life, health and property” as a result of the storm. A local state of emergency has also been declared.

Tuesday afternoon, residents in the Benbow Street subdivision in Hatzic have been asked to leave immediately due to the flooding risk.

In Chilliwack, one property on Tamihi Road has now been placed on evacuation order.

On Sunday and Monday, the FVRD also issued evacuation orders for some properties on the Fish Camp, Othello and Tunnels roads and 12 properties on Laidlaw Road and McKay Road, in the District of Hope.

Story continues below advertisement

Flooding from multiple watercourses, including Lorenzetta Creek, Wahleach Creek and Hunter Creek have caused flooding to the surrounding lands, the orders say.

An evacuation alert has also been issued for about 1,600 residents of the Hatzic Prairie east of Mission, and on Tuesday afternoon, the District of Hope issued a similar alert for 114 properties along the Coquihalla River.