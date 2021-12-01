SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 35 new cases, cluster grows in Northern Zone

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 2:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Most N.S. frontline workers, civil servants vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of deadline' Most N.S. frontline workers, civil servants vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of deadline
Nova Scotia’s vaccination mandate has seemingly caused an uptick in vaccine numbers across the province. Ninety-nine per cent of frontline workers and civil servants have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Those who haven’t could be placed on unpaid leave beginning Wednesday. Callum Smith has more on two sectors that could be impacted.

Nova Scotia reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a release, the province said there are 16 cases in the Northern Zone, 16 cases in the Central Zone and three cases in the Western Zone.

The province said there is a cluster of cases in a localized community in the Northern Zone, as well as evidence of community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. suspends out-of-province travel for kids under 12 taking part in sport, art events

There are now 203 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 15 people in hospital, including eight in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,013 tests on Tuesday.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, 84.7 per cent of all Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81.5 per cent have received both doses.

Bookings for vaccine appointments for children aged five to 11 are now open and children in that age group began to get vaccinated on Wednesday.

Six schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure on Tuesday. A full list of schools with exposures can be found here.

