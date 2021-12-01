Drunk driver who killed family of 4 in crash outside Saskatoon denied full parole

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who was convicted of killing a family of four while she was driving impaired has been denied full parole.

Catherine McKay, who is 54, will remain on day parole for at least six months.

Jordan Van De Vorst, his wife Chandra, and their two children were killed on the outskirts of Saskatoon in 2016 when McKay ran a stop sign and crashed into the family’s vehicle.

The Parole Board of Canada, which made its decision last month, says full parole is premature for, who the board says has issues managing her emotions and is at times disrespectful to her case managers.

A request from McKay to visit a pub for a memorial service was also a factor in the board denying her request for full parole.

She must abide by several conditions while she remains on day parole, including a curfew, a ban on using drugs and alcohol and avoiding contact with the victims’ relatives.