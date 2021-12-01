Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Drunk driver who killed family of 4 in crash outside Saskatoon denied full parole

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2021 1:30 pm
Bail hearing delayed for Catherine McKay, charged with impaired driving causing death after a family of four was killed in a crash. View image in full screen
Catherine McKay, who is 54, will remain on day parole for at least six months. File / Global News

A woman who was convicted of killing a family of four while she was driving impaired has been denied full parole.

Catherine McKay, who is 54, will remain on day parole for at least six months.

Read more: Catherine McKay guilty of impaired driving causing death of Saskatoon family, granted day parole

Jordan Van De Vorst, his wife Chandra, and their two children were killed on the outskirts of Saskatoon in 2016 when McKay ran a stop sign and crashed into the family’s vehicle.

The Parole Board of Canada, which made its decision last month, says full parole is premature for, who the board says has issues managing her emotions and is at times disrespectful to her case managers.

A request from McKay to visit a pub for a memorial service was also a factor in the board denying her request for full parole.

Story continues below advertisement

She must abide by several conditions while she remains on day parole, including a curfew, a ban on using drugs and alcohol and avoiding contact with the victims’ relatives.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Van de Vorst family on denied leaves for Catherine McKay' Van de Vorst family on denied leaves for Catherine McKay
Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan News tagImpaired Driving tagFatal Crash tagParole Board of Canada tagParole tagVan de Vorst tagCatherine McKay tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers