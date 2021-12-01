Overnight winds knock out power, fell trees in areas of southern Alberta

A
wind warning remains in effect for most of southern Alberta even as residents survey damage from an overnight windstorm.
Environment and Climate Change Canada said damaging westerly winds near 140 km/h were expected in the foothills and taper to around 100 km/h as they headed east.
“Winds will begin to weaken this evening but remain gusty into Thursday,” the federal weather office wrote Wednesday morning.
Following high winds Tuesday night, downed trees and power outages were reported in Bragg Creek.
“At about 7 o’clock this morning I went out and had a look around,” Brian Hodgkins, a Bragg Creek resident, told Global News. “There were trees down across vehicles. There’s a house that has a tree on top of it. At the end of my road, there are power wires.”
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021.
provided / Brian Hodgkins
Hodgkins said the wind was still blowing in the area, “but not crazy like last night.”
Fortis Alberta
reported multiple power outages affecting communities immediately west of Calgary starting Tuesday evening with restoration efforts continuing into Wednesday.
Fortis was also responding to wind-related outages in Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek, Cardston and Magrath.
Semi-trucks were seen tipped over on Highway 2 near Claresholm and Stavely, and at least one structure suffered damage in the same area.
A structure is seen having what appears to be wind damage, near Pulteney, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021.
Global News
