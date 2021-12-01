Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Overnight winds knock out power, fell trees in areas of southern Alberta

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 1:22 pm
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins

A wind warning remains in effect for most of southern Alberta even as residents survey damage from an overnight windstorm.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said damaging westerly winds near 140 km/h were expected in the foothills and taper to around 100 km/h as they headed east.

“Winds will begin to weaken this evening but remain gusty into Thursday,” the federal weather office wrote Wednesday morning.

Read more: Wildfire burning in southern Alberta foothills west of Nanton

Following high winds Tuesday night, downed trees and power outages were reported in Bragg Creek.

“At about 7 o’clock this morning I went out and had a look around,” Brian Hodgkins, a Bragg Creek resident, told Global News. “There were trees down across vehicles. There’s a house that has a tree on top of it. At the end of my road, there are power wires.”

Story continues below advertisement
113
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins
213
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins
313
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins
413
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins
513
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins
613
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins
Story continues below advertisement
713
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins
813
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins
913
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins
1013
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins
1113
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins
1213
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins
Story continues below advertisement
1313
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Damage from high winds overnight is on display in Bragg Creek, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. provided / Brian Hodgkins

Hodgkins said the wind was still blowing in the area, “but not crazy like last night.”

Trending Stories

Fortis Alberta reported multiple power outages affecting communities immediately west of Calgary starting Tuesday evening with restoration efforts continuing into Wednesday.

Read more: Environment Canada issues wind warning for Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

Fortis was also responding to wind-related outages in Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek, Cardston and Magrath.

Semi-trucks were seen tipped over on Highway 2 near Claresholm and Stavely, and at least one structure suffered damage in the same area.

14
A structure is seen having what appears to be wind damage, near Pulteney, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A structure is seen having what appears to be wind damage, near Pulteney, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. Global News
24
A semi-truck is seen tipped over on Highway 2 near Stavely, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A semi-truck is seen tipped over on Highway 2 near Stavely, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. Global News
34
A semi-truck is seen tipped over on Highway 2 near Stavely, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A semi-truck is seen tipped over on Highway 2 near Stavely, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. Global News
44
A semi-truck is seen tipped over on Highway 2 near Stavely, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A semi-truck is seen tipped over on Highway 2 near Stavely, Alta., on Dec. 1, 2021. Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagAlberta weather tagCalgary weather tagWind Warning tagAlberta Storm tagstorm damage tagdamaging winds tagAlberta wind storm tagStorm Pictures tagBragg Creek wind storm tagCalgary wind storm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers