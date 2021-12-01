Highway 97 closed near Kaleden following crash involving transport truck

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 97 in Kaleden will be closed for an extended period on Wednesday, as police investigate an early morning crash between a transport truck and a pickup.

The Penticton RCMP received a report just before 8 a.m., of a serious collision on Highway 97 near Larch Avenue in Kaleden.

A southbound pickup truck and a northbound transport truck collided, RCMP said in a press release.

“Highway 97 will be closed in both directions for an extended period of time for completion of the police investigation and for clean-up measures.”

The route is significantly busier than usual with highways around the province being closed.

Drive BC will have updates on road openings and alternative routes.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any other information, is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.