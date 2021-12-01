Menu

Traffic

Highway 97 closed near Kaleden following crash involving transport truck

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 1:24 pm
Highway 97 at Highway 3A junction, Dec. 1, 2021, was backed up due to a crash.
Highway 97 at Highway 3A junction, Dec. 1, 2021, was backed up due to a crash. Courtesy: Drive BC

Highway 97 in Kaleden will be closed for an extended period on Wednesday, as police investigate an early morning crash between a transport truck and a pickup.

The Penticton RCMP received a report just before 8 a.m., of a serious collision on Highway 97 near Larch Avenue in Kaleden.

Read more: Police urge caution, essential travel only on Highway 3 after series of crashes

A southbound pickup truck and a northbound transport truck collided, RCMP said in a press release.

“Highway 97 will be closed in both directions for an extended period of time for completion of the police investigation and for clean-up measures.”

The route is significantly busier than usual with highways around the province being closed.

Drive BC will have updates on road openings and alternative routes.

Read more: Current status of B.C.’s major highways and roadways as routes remain closed

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any other information, is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

