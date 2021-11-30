Menu

Canada

Mom of murdered daughter, granddaughter uses extra funds to open rooms at Calgary shelter

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 10:05 pm
Kim Blankert, Jasmine Lovett's mom and Aliyah Sanderson's grandma, cuts the ribbon on a room honouring Lovett and Sanderson at the Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter. View image in full screen
Kim Blankert, Jasmine Lovett's mom and Aliyah Sanderson's grandma, cuts the ribbon on a room honouring Lovett and Sanderson at the Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter. Courtesy: Dana Burrows

Kim Blankert — the mother of Jasmine Lovett and grandmother of Aliyah Sanderson, who were murdered in April 2019 — has used the extra money from a GoFundMe fundraiser meant to cover funeral expenses to open three pet-friendly rooms at the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter.

Read more: Man accused of murdering Calgary mom, toddler in 2019 enters guilty plea to one count

“Calgary and beyond Calgary, everyone was incredibly generous and supportive, and so much so that I had to do something extra and give back to the community somehow,” she told Global News on Tuesday.

“I felt that this was a good charity and an important one to support, and I’m really happy that we did that. We donated $25,000.”

Kim Blankert, Jasmine Lovett’s mom and Aliyah Sanderson’s grandma, stands near a plaque honouring the pair at the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter. View image in full screen
Kim Blankert, Jasmine Lovett’s mom and Aliyah Sanderson’s grandma, stands near a plaque honouring the pair at the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter. Courtesy: Dana Burrows

The team put in hard work to create the suites, Blankert said, adding there are plaques honouring Lovett and Sanderson outside each room. Blankert said the effort has touched many people who are “grateful they are able to bring their pets.”

Read more: Crown, defence present closing arguments in Calgary court for Leeming murder trial

Donating the money is a step forward for Blankert’s family after dealing with the loss of Lovett and Sanderson and sitting through an agonizing murder trial, of which closing arguments ended on Nov. 2. The judge-alone trial is awaiting a decision.

Trending Stories

“It’s a positive step in amongst all of the horribleness — for lack of a better word — that’s been going on, and it shines a light on their souls,” Blankert said.

Read more: Leeming trial hears how accused murderer led undercover officers to bodies of Calgary mother, daughter

The rooms have been in use for a little while, she explained, adding the formal dedication ceremony was on Tuesday, delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was filled with all different kinds of emotions, mostly happiness and pride. Of course, it’s a sad situation, but the fact that their names will be remembered this way is just really beautiful,” Blankert said.

“I’m just really pleased to be part of it and thankful that we can put their names to something good.”

Global News has reached out to the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter.

Case recap

Lovett and Sanderson were last seen on April 16, 2019, police said. They were reported missing on April 23, 2019, after they did not show up for a dinner.

The pair’s disappearance became a homicide investigation on April 25, 2019. Police found their bodies in Kananaskis — in a “heavily wooded area near Grizzly Creek located off Highway 40” — on May 6, 2019.

Robert Leeming, a 36-year-old U.K. citizen, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Lovett, 25, but not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Lovett’s daughter, 22-month-old Sanderson.

Leeming testified he hit Lovett, his former girlfriend and tenant, on the head with a hammer and shot her. A forensic pathologist said Sanderson died of blunt-force trauma.

Twenty-two-month-old Aliyah Sanderson and her mother Jasmine Lovett, 25, are shown in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
Twenty-two-month-old Aliyah Sanderson and her mother Jasmine Lovett, 25, are shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
