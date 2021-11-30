Regina police charge two in connection with alleged armed robbery, forcible confinement

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a man and a woman from Regina following an investigation into an alleged armed robbery.

The incident was reported in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the 2700 block of 5th Avenue at 12:30 a.m. where they found a 26-year-old man. The man told police he was held against his will and repeatedly assaulted by an adult man and woman known to him.

“The victim also indicated he’d been robbed of personal items by the same two suspects,” according to RPS release.

“It’s alleged the events occurred at another…residence in the 700 block of Rae Street.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say several officers went to that location and located the two suspects who were believed to be responsible. The man and woman were taken into custody without incident and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

Read more: Regina man charged with possession of a taser discovered during traffic stop

Further investigation led to charges against 30-year-old Vanessa Lynn Okemaysim and 31-year-old Wesley Dwayne Taypotat.

Both suspects face several charges including armed robbery and forcible confinement. Okemaysim is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

They both made their first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

0:47 Disturbance at Regina restaurant Disturbance at Regina restaurant