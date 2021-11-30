Menu

World

Michigan police investigating after multiple people shot at Oxford High School

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 30, 2021 2:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Preventing mass shootings by improving education' Preventing mass shootings by improving education
WATCH: Preventing mass shootings by improving education – Apr 12, 2021

Someone opened fire at a high school north of Detroit on Tuesday and shot four to six people, though none were confirmed dead, authorities said.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb north of Detroit.

Click to play video: 'Florida Police charge 2 minors with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting' Florida Police charge 2 minors with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting
Florida Police charge 2 minors with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting – Sep 10, 2021

The suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which added that it doesn’t think there was more than one attacker.

Four to six people were wounded, but no fatalities have been reported, the sheriff’s office said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the wounded were students.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
