‘If there’s a breach, we go from zero to 100’: Abbotsford, B.C. on high flood alert Tuesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 1:34 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Abbotsford braces for another big storm' B.C. floods: Abbotsford braces for another big storm
Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun discusses what the community doing is to prepare from the increased flood risk from the next atmospheric river storm.

The Fraser Valley is bracing for more flooding Tuesday as the third atmospheric river hits B.C.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said Tuesday morning it has been raining since about 3:30 a.m.

“The floodgates are open and that’s great news because that water that we took on overnight and yesterday afternoon is heading back out to the Fraser,” Braun told Global News.

“So I am optimistically hopeful we’re going to get through this round three.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Sumas mayor on bracing for possible flooding from the Nooksack River' B.C. floods: Sumas mayor on bracing for possible flooding from the Nooksack River
B.C. floods: Sumas mayor on bracing for possible flooding from the Nooksack River

He said he was concerned increased snowmelt could cause the Fraser River to rise even further so city officials remain on high alert.

There is still concern snowmelt from Mount Baker would run into the Nooksack River in Washington State, which if it rises enough and breaches its dike system, would then affect water levels in Abbotsford.

“It’s the breaches that cause us the pain down here,” Braun said.

“If there’s a breach we go from zero to 100 right away.”

Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack remains closed Tuesday. Braun said he does not have a timeline for when that will reopen.

Sandbags ready at the Albert Dyck Park Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Sandbags ready at the Albert Dyck Park Tuesday morning. Nic Amaya / Global News

On Tuesday morning, Sumas Mayor Kyle Christensen told Global News the new weather system will cause the waters to rise but they are also “cautiously optimistic.”

Christensen said crews will be actively clearing any blockages and debris to make sure the water can flow and not breach the dike system.

He said they have been in constant contact with Abbotsford officials and they are working together.

“The next 24 hours, our concern is just with the increased water levels. Most of our waterways already have a big build-up of water and they haven’t had time to drain out before this next weather system,” Christensen added.

The City of Abbotsford will hold an update on the flooding situation at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

