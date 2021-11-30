Halifax police investigating shots fired, bullet found inside residence

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of shots fired earlier this month in the area of Parkland Drive in Clayton Park.

In a release issued on Monday, police say the shots were fired on Nov. 23 at 1:15 a.m.

“Officers recovered a bullet from inside a residence in the 400 block of Parkland Drive,” police say in a statement.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident to contact police.

