Canada

Halifax police investigating shots fired, bullet found inside residence

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 10:48 am
Halifax police investigating shots fired, bullet found inside residence - image View image in full screen
Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of shots fired earlier this month in the area of Parkland Drive in Clayton Park.

In a release issued on Monday, police say the shots were fired on Nov. 23 at 1:15 a.m.

“Officers recovered a bullet from inside a residence in the 400 block of Parkland Drive,” police say in a statement.

Read more: 2 homes damaged after shots fired in North Preston, N.S.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident to contact police.

