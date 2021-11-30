COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 starting in Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

Children ages five to 11 can begin to get their COVID-19 vaccines this week.

“We’re launching the next phase of our immunization campaign by now offering the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to children,” Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health interim chief medical health officer said in a press release. “This vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in children, which means less disruption to school, and the activities children and their families enjoy.”

Parents and guardians must register their children before they can get the vaccine. It will alert parents and guardian, via text or email, about available appointments at nearby clinics.

“Immunizing children brings additional protection to everyone in your family,” paediatrician Dr. Shannon Wires said in the release. “The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine has gone through a rigorous review and approval process. It provides excellent protection and I recommend parents get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Children are eligible for registration on or after their fifth birthday.

The BC Centre for Disease Control has been posting colouring pages on their page that also serve to educate kids about the vaccine.

👀 Looking for the colour-in Jesse comic strip?

Here's a quick link: https://t.co/rnDk8Vgmmj Don't forget to share the completed version with us! Tag @CDCofBC in your posts or DM us your child's final artwork. We will be happy to share it. pic.twitter.com/lb2Hksd9nq — BC Centre for Disease Control (@CDCofBC) November 30, 2021

For more information on registering and booking appointments with your children visit the Interior Health website.

The Ministry of Health reported 970 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There are 2,882 active cases and 303 people are in hospital, 115 of whom are in critical care. 11 new deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,333.

91.1 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 87.8 per cent have received their second dose. There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, but a total of six facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

