Suspect dead, hostage released from home after bank robbery in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man suspected of robbing a bank in Edmonton is dead after police say they believe he barricaded himself and a hostage inside a home that was not his on Monday.

Police allege a man fled the scene of a bank robbery near 127 Avenue and 97 Street, went inside a home at 83 Street and 130 Avenue and locked himself and a female hostage inside.

After “efforts by professional negotiators,” the lone hostage was released at 5:30 p.m., police said.

Officers entered the home around 6 p.m. and found the suspect, a 36-year-old man, dead. There was no one else inside.

The investigation will remain with the Edmonton Police Service.