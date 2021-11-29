Menu

Crime

Suspect dead, hostage released from home after bank robbery in Edmonton

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 10:09 pm
Police responded to a hostage situation in Edmonton on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Police responded to a hostage situation in Edmonton on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Global News

A man suspected of robbing a bank in Edmonton is dead after police say they believe he barricaded himself and a hostage inside a home that was not his on Monday.

Police allege a man fled the scene of a bank robbery near 127 Avenue and 97 Street, went inside a home at 83 Street and 130 Avenue and locked himself and a female hostage inside.

Trending Stories

After “efforts by professional negotiators,” the lone hostage was released at 5:30 p.m., police said.

Officers entered the home around 6 p.m. and found the suspect, a 36-year-old man, dead. There was no one else inside.

The investigation will remain with the Edmonton Police Service.

