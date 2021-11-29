Evacuation order issued along the Similkameen River

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order was issued Monday afternoon for properties on Stevenson Creek Road in Princeton due to flooding alongside the Similkameen River.

“Flooding has resulted in loss of access to the properties on Stevenson Creek Road. RCMP will be expediting the evacuation order,” the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) press release said.

Downstream from Princeton, the river is still rising, and properties are on flood watch as the riverbanks are nearly full.

The river is now flowing through areas that were once dry behind Sunkatchers RV Park in Keremeos, and residents say they are worried but are prepared for flooding.

“We are a proactive community and the word gets around very quickly here,” said Sunkatchers RV Park chairperson Evelyn Johnsen.

“I think everyone has a plan, especially those along the riverbanks. We also have an individual here that has some good habits behind him and has been going down to the water each hour, every day to check on water levels.”

The historic red bridge in Keremeos has sustained more damage from the high waters. The Similkameen river is also moving quickly and has picked up large trees and other debris, posing as a hazard.

Meanwhile, a flood warning is in place for residents along the Tulameen River, as more rain is expected.

