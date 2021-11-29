SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Evacuation order issued along the Similkameen River

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 8:43 pm
Riverbanks are near full along the Similkamen river in Keremeos. View image in full screen
Riverbanks are near full along the Similkamen river in Keremeos. Taya Fast / Global News

An evacuation order was issued Monday afternoon for properties on Stevenson Creek Road in Princeton due to flooding alongside the Similkameen River.

“Flooding has resulted in loss of access to the properties on Stevenson Creek Road. RCMP will be expediting the evacuation order,” the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) press release said.

Read more: Flood warning issued for Merritt, B.C. as military helps fortify defences

Downstream from Princeton, the river is still rising, and properties are on flood watch as the riverbanks are nearly full.

The river is now flowing through areas that were once dry behind Sunkatchers RV Park in Keremeos, and residents say they are worried but are prepared for flooding.

“We are a proactive community and the word gets around very quickly here,” said Sunkatchers RV Park chairperson Evelyn Johnsen.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“I think everyone has a plan, especially those along the riverbanks. We also have an individual here that has some good habits behind him and has been going down to the water each hour, every day to check on water levels.”

Read more: Keremeos, B.C. official says Similkameen River levels near normal

The historic red bridge in Keremeos has sustained more damage from the high waters. The Similkameen river is also moving quickly and has picked up large trees and other debris, posing as a hazard.

Meanwhile, a flood warning is in place for residents along the Tulameen River, as more rain is expected.

Click to play video: 'Princeton prepares for next atmospheric river; CAF members fill thousands of sandbags' Princeton prepares for next atmospheric river; CAF members fill thousands of sandbags
Princeton prepares for next atmospheric river; CAF members fill thousands of sandbags
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagBC Flooding tagbc storm tagBC Floods tagsimilkameen tagPrinceton tagEvacuation Order tagKeremeos tagFlood watch tagFlood Warning tagOkanagan Similkameen tagsimilkameen river tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers