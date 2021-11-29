Menu

Politics

Higher energy prices expected to deliver boost in Alberta budget update

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2021 4:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Oil and gas prices driving optimism within Canada’s energy sector' Oil and gas prices driving optimism within Canada’s energy sector
WATCH ABOVE: Surging oil and natural gas prices are fuelling optimism and driving activity in Canada's energy sector. As Tom Vernon explains, more crews are expected to be on rigs next year.

Alberta’s finance minister says the recent bullish run on energy prices is part of a stronger economic story on the province’s bottom line that will be revealed in the upcoming second-quarter budget update.

Travis Toews says investment is gaining strength across a range of sectors.

Read more: ‘Textbook supply-and-demand story’: Natural gas prices in Alberta are rising

He is not revealing details until the update is delivered Tuesday.

Economist Trevor Tombe says rising oil and natural gas prices could deliver a $2-billion boost to the budget.

Read more: Alberta halves projected budget deficit to $7.8B; credits global boost in oil demand

The province is currently on track to record a budget deficit close to $8 billion when the fiscal year ends March 31.

The Opposition NDP says the province is benefiting from higher energy prices, but the United Conservative government needs to deliver help for families facing higher costs due to inflation and hikes in government fees.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
