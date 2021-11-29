Durham teen charged after pellet gun pointed at Carleton University students: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old is facing charges after a pellet gun was pointed at Carleton University students in a late-night incident over the weekend.

Ottawa police said Monday that they received a call from Carleton campus security at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Safety officials at the university told police they were investigating an incident involving a person pointing a firearm at students.

Police attended the scene and arrested a teen, recovering a firearm that turned out to be a pellet gun. Officers also determined his driver’s licence was fraudulent.

The Ottawa Police Service said it’s seen a rise this year in replica, imitation and other “authentic-looking” firearms being displayed in public or used in crimes.

“We take these incidents seriously as these are a threat to public safety and as such, criminal charges will be laid against people engaging in such conduct,” police said in a statement.

An 18-year-old from Durham is now facing charges for pointing a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a counterfeit document.

The suspect was released on an undertaking.

