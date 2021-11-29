Menu

Crime

Durham teen charged after pellet gun pointed at Carleton University students: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 4:06 pm
Ottawa police said they seized this pellet gun after an incident that saw it pointed at Carleton University students over the weekend. View image in full screen
Ottawa police said they seized this pellet gun after an incident that saw it pointed at Carleton University students over the weekend. via Ottawa Police Service

An 18-year-old is facing charges after a pellet gun was pointed at Carleton University students in a late-night incident over the weekend.

Ottawa police said Monday that they received a call from Carleton campus security at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Safety officials at the university told police they were investigating an incident involving a person pointing a firearm at students.

Read more: Port Hope, Ont., man points loaded BB gun at family members, police say

Police attended the scene and arrested a teen, recovering a firearm that turned out to be a pellet gun. Officers also determined his driver’s licence was fraudulent.

The Ottawa Police Service said it’s seen a rise this year in replica, imitation and other “authentic-looking” firearms being displayed in public or used in crimes.

“We take these incidents seriously as these are a threat to public safety and as such, criminal charges will be laid against people engaging in such conduct,” police said in a statement.

An 18-year-old from Durham is now facing charges for pointing a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a counterfeit document.

The suspect was released on an undertaking.

