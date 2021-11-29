Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested twice last week for allegedly stealing from vehicles in Georgina, Ont.

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 4:53 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A suspect was arrested twice last week after allegedly stealing from vehicles in the Town of Georgina, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said officers were first called around 7:20 p.m. on Friday for a report of a male suspect breaking into vehicles in the area of The Queensway South and Spring Road.

Police said a suspect was arrested and he was found in possession of number of items believed to be stolen.

He was charged and released with a court date.

Read more: Peel police release video showing pickup truck being used to rip ATM out of business

Police said that at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers again received a report of a suspicious person possibly going into vehicles in the area of Fairwood Avenue and Amberview Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

The same suspect was located and charged, police said.

Investigators said there may have been additional thefts from vehicles that haven’t been reported and anyone who may have been affected is being asked to contact police.

Thirty-eight-year-old Mathew Sedgley has been charged with six counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Click to play video: 'Man shot multiple times in Roncesvalles drive-by' Man shot multiple times in Roncesvalles drive-by
Man shot multiple times in Roncesvalles drive-by
