SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
COVID-19: UK to offer booster vaccine to all adults 18+ amid concerns over Omicron
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - COVID-19: UK to offer booster vaccine to all adults 18+ amid concerns over Omicron

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. won’t add Omicron-specific restrictions, but people arriving from southern Africa will need PCR test

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 3:35 pm
Life in France during the COVID-19 pandemic after the discovery of the Omicron variant. View image in full screen
People wearing faces masks to protect against coronavirus arrive at Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, Monday Nov. 29, 2021. The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP photo

The B.C. government said Monday it will not enact specific restrictions to manage the potential arrival of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The latest variant, first reported last week, has led the federal government to restrict travel from countries in southern Africa, and the B.C. government to require additional testing for those who have already arrived.

About 900 to 1,000 travellers have arrived in Canada from southern Africa in the past few days. Of those, 204 have arrived in B.C.

“We are doing what we need to do, which is everyone who has returned from African countries in question get a PCR test,” Health Minister Adrian Dix told reporters.

Read more: Omicron COVID-19 variant poses ‘very high’ global risk, WHO warns

Story continues below advertisement

“Every traveller who has tested positive has had their sample genome sequenced.”

The World Health Organization said Monday that the heavily mutated Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a “very high” risk of infection surges that could have “severe consequences” in some places.

Read more: Explainer: What is this new COVID-19 variant emerging in South Africa?

Scientists are still trying to understand the transmission of the variant and whether vaccines will work to prevent it.

Trending Stories

Asked whether B.C. would consider specific restrictions to slow the potential spread of Omicron, Dix said the province has other concerns.

“The main concern continues to be, as we focus on variants of concerns in general, is on activities that will take place during Christmas and New Year’s and (that) everyone stays safe,” he said. “No specific response to the variant concern right now in terms of measures. ”

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Helping a child who is afraid of needles' Health Matters: Helping a child who is afraid of needles
Health Matters: Helping a child who is afraid of needles

The province is also not considering a change to its booster shot program. B.C. has already administered more than 400,000 of the shots, and 40 per cent of people over the age of 70 have received it.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to continue to take the actions we have taken. To follow public health orders. To wear a mask in public indoor spaces. To get your vaccine, no matter your age, when it is your turn,” the minister said. “Especially in this time, we need to be cautious.”

– with a file from Reuters

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagOmicron tagOmicron variant tagBC omicron tagHas omicron been detected in BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers