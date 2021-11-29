Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Moncton region under snowfall warning with up to 20 cm possible

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 2:44 pm
A car stuck during heavy snowfall in Moncton on Nov. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
A car stuck during heavy snowfall in Moncton on Nov. 29, 2021. Suzanne Lapointe/Global News

Parts of New Brunswick saw its first blast of winter weather this season, with up to 20 cm of snow expected in Moncton and the southeast.

Environment Canada had a snowfall warning in effect for that region. The snow is expected to continue falling until Monday evening.

Read more: N.L. storm: Trudeau confirms military support to help stranded residents

All schools in Anglophone East School District were closed Monday due to the forecasted weather.

Story continues below advertisement

Special weather statements were issued for other parts of eastern New Brunswick, from the Acadian Peninsula down to Saint John and county.

Trending Stories

Those areas were expected to receive 10 to 15 cm of snow.

“Snow over southern New Brunswick this morning will spread across northeastern regions this afternoon, with occasionally strong winds and some blowing snow,” the statement read.

“The snow will likely change to rain along the Fundy coast this afternoon and evening, and there is a risk of freezing rain in the southeast.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Snowfall Warning tagNew Brunswick Weather tagnew brunswick snow tagNB weather tagNew Brunswick Snowfall Warning tagNB snow tagsnowfall new brunwick tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers