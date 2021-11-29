Moncton region under snowfall warning with up to 20 cm possible

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of New Brunswick saw its first blast of winter weather this season, with up to 20 cm of snow expected in Moncton and the southeast.

Environment Canada had a snowfall warning in effect for that region. The snow is expected to continue falling until Monday evening.

All schools in Anglophone East School District were closed Monday due to the forecasted weather.

Nov29@06:02 All Schools in ASD-E will be closed today due to forecasted weather #ASDEalert https://t.co/FSWvSQSL3J — AnglophoneEast (@AnglophoneEast) November 29, 2021

Special weather statements were issued for other parts of eastern New Brunswick, from the Acadian Peninsula down to Saint John and county.

Those areas were expected to receive 10 to 15 cm of snow.

“Snow over southern New Brunswick this morning will spread across northeastern regions this afternoon, with occasionally strong winds and some blowing snow,” the statement read.

“The snow will likely change to rain along the Fundy coast this afternoon and evening, and there is a risk of freezing rain in the southeast.”