Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - COVID-19: UK to offer booster vaccine to all adults 18+ amid concerns over Omicron

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Montreal’s official opposition party announces shadow cabinet

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 3:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Ensemble Montréal has new leader after Denis Coderre election loss' Ensemble Montréal has new leader after Denis Coderre election loss
Aref Salem has emerged as Ensemble Montréal’s new interim leader. The longtime city councillor will be taking over as the leader of the official opposition at City Hall. As Dan Spector reports, Salem will be replacing Denis Coderre who announced he was quitting politics after his election loss to Valérie Plante as city mayor – Nov 16, 2021

The city of Montreal’s official opposition party, Ensemble Montréal, says it’s combining youth and experience to make up its shadow cabinet.

Long-time Montreal-North councillor Chantal Rossi has been named leader of the opposition and spokesperson for the files of accessibility and the French language.

Rossi will work alongside political newcomer Alba Stella Zúñiga Ramos, appointed deputy leader and spokesperson on the files of active transportation, BIXI (the city’s bike share program), self-service vehicles, youth and judicial affairs.

Read more: New, more diverse Montreal city council seen as positive step

Zúñiga was elected councillor for the first time in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough and is of Colombian origins.

Benoit Langevin who has been serving as councillor for the Bois-de-Liesse district in Pierrefonds-Roxboro since 2017 is now Ensemble Montréal’s caucus president while Stéphanie Valenzuela, newly-elected councillor in Darlington, will be vice-president.

Story continues below advertisement

Langevin will lead the files of the fight against poverty and homelessness for a second term, along with the files of family politics and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Valenzuela is the first Filipino woman to be elected councillor in Montreal and is now the party’s critic on environment, sustainable development, gender diversity and women’s status.

“I’m very proud to see experience and youth combine at the helm of the Official opposition and Ensemble Montréal’s caucus,” said party leader Aref Salem in a statement.

Trending Stories

“Chantal, Alba, Benoit and Stéphanie master municipal files and are not afraid to take the lead and defend the interests of Montrealers. With them, the caucus as well as the party are in good hands.”

Read more: Hundreds march in Montreal in memory of 16-year-old killed in Saint-Michel

Ensemble Montréal’s officials say their priorities will be the files of public security, housing and homelessness.

Montreal-North councillor Abdelhaq Sari will be responsible for public security and takes on the file as Montreal is experiencing a rash of gun-related crimes.

Most recently, a teenage boy was shot and killed in front of a school in the Saint-Michel district.

Sonny Moroz, councillor for Snowdon, will take over as housing critic for the party as Montreal navigates a housing crisis, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: The housing crisis in Montreal and how the pandemic keeps compounding things

“As Montreal is confronted by several major challenges, Ensemble Montréal expects that the Plante administration takes on its responsibilities in the files of public security, housing and homelessness and that it manages the city’s finances rigorously so it gives itself the means to fulfil its ambitions,” Salem said.

“In the past few years, Projet Montréal has deflected responsibility several times to other levels of government. The official opposition will make sure the party assumes its leadership, fulfills its promises and seriously considers the proposals from Ensemble Montréal’s elected officials in order to advance municipal files.”

Montreal’s first city council with the newly elected caucus takes place Monday.

Click to play video: 'Mayor and Montreal’s 101st city council sworn in' Mayor and Montreal’s 101st city council sworn in
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal politics tagMunicipal Politics tagEnsemble Montreal tagMontreal City Council tagAref Salem tagMontreal Official Opposition tagMontreal Official Opposition Shadow Cabinet tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers