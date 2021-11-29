Montreal’s official opposition party announces shadow cabinet

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Montreal’s official opposition party, Ensemble Montréal, says it’s combining youth and experience to make up its shadow cabinet.

Long-time Montreal-North councillor Chantal Rossi has been named leader of the opposition and spokesperson for the files of accessibility and the French language.

Rossi will work alongside political newcomer Alba Stella Zúñiga Ramos, appointed deputy leader and spokesperson on the files of active transportation, BIXI (the city’s bike share program), self-service vehicles, youth and judicial affairs.

Zúñiga was elected councillor for the first time in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough and is of Colombian origins.

Benoit Langevin who has been serving as councillor for the Bois-de-Liesse district in Pierrefonds-Roxboro since 2017 is now Ensemble Montréal’s caucus president while Stéphanie Valenzuela, newly-elected councillor in Darlington, will be vice-president.

Story continues below advertisement

Langevin will lead the files of the fight against poverty and homelessness for a second term, along with the files of family politics and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Valenzuela is the first Filipino woman to be elected councillor in Montreal and is now the party’s critic on environment, sustainable development, gender diversity and women’s status.

“I’m very proud to see experience and youth combine at the helm of the Official opposition and Ensemble Montréal’s caucus,” said party leader Aref Salem in a statement.

“Chantal, Alba, Benoit and Stéphanie master municipal files and are not afraid to take the lead and defend the interests of Montrealers. With them, the caucus as well as the party are in good hands.”

Ensemble Montréal’s officials say their priorities will be the files of public security, housing and homelessness.

Montreal-North councillor Abdelhaq Sari will be responsible for public security and takes on the file as Montreal is experiencing a rash of gun-related crimes.

Most recently, a teenage boy was shot and killed in front of a school in the Saint-Michel district.

Sonny Moroz, councillor for Snowdon, will take over as housing critic for the party as Montreal navigates a housing crisis, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: The housing crisis in Montreal and how the pandemic keeps compounding things

“As Montreal is confronted by several major challenges, Ensemble Montréal expects that the Plante administration takes on its responsibilities in the files of public security, housing and homelessness and that it manages the city’s finances rigorously so it gives itself the means to fulfil its ambitions,” Salem said.

“In the past few years, Projet Montréal has deflected responsibility several times to other levels of government. The official opposition will make sure the party assumes its leadership, fulfills its promises and seriously considers the proposals from Ensemble Montréal’s elected officials in order to advance municipal files.”

Montreal’s first city council with the newly elected caucus takes place Monday.