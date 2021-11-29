Toronto elementary closed for in-person learning after COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health said it has recommended an entire school closure after a COVID-19 outbreak was detected.

McMurrich Junior Public School, near St. Clair and Oakwood avenues, was dismissed starting Monday from in-person learning for both staff and students.

“We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school,” the local public health unit said.

Toronto Public Health said it is working with the school and the board to determine when in-class learning can resume.

Anyone with symptoms or close contacts are being asked to get tested.

