Toronto elementary closed for in-person learning after COVID-19 outbreak

Toronto Public Health said it has recommended an entire school closure after a COVID-19 outbreak was detected.
McMurrich Junior Public School, near St. Clair and Oakwood avenues, was dismissed starting Monday from in-person learning for both staff and students.
“We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school,” the local public health unit said.
Toronto Public Health said it is working with the school and the board to determine when in-class learning can resume.
Anyone with symptoms or close contacts are being asked to get tested.
