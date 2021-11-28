Quebec reports 875 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 875 new cases of COVID-19 today and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Health officials say COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by 11 from the day before to 216, while the number of patients in intensive care remains stable at 48.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new infections, 483 involved people who were either unvaccinated or who had received a first dose within the past two weeks.

READ MORE: COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated?

The Health Department says 25,544 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday, including 20,347 first doses given to children aged five through 11.

Officials say 85 per cent of Quebecers five and over have now received at least one dose of vaccine, including eight per cent of children five through 11.

Health Minister Christian Dubé shared a message from the World Health Organization on Twitter today, reminding residents of the importance of vaccination against the latest concerning variant named Omicron.

Covid- Variant Omicron : Un message très important de l’OMS ( Organisation Mondiale de la Santé ). « Il faut continuer de se protéger en respectant les mesures sanitaires et aller se faire vacciner pour ceux qui ne l’ont pas encore fait » . @sante_qc https://t.co/4EaaLJWs06 — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) November 28, 2021

Advertisement