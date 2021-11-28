COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting 45 new cases, 62 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new recoveries, bringing the active case count in the province to 793 on Sunday.

There are currently 62 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 17 in intensive care.

Public Health said 88 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated. Another 93.8 per cent have received their first dose.

With children ages five through 11 now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, parents and guardians can book appointments online offered through the Horizon and Vitalité health networks. Participating pharmacies will also be offering pediatric COVID-19 doses. More details about booking will be available soon, the province said in a news release.

Meanwhile, booster shots are available to some residents, including health-care personnel, residents of First Nations communities, and people aged 65 and older. A full list of those eligible can be found online.

Breakdown of new cases

The 14 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

seven people 19 and under

two people 30-39

a person 40-49

four people 60-69

Six cases are under investigation and eight cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 13 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under

a person 20-29

six people 50-59

three people 60-69

two people 70-79

Eight cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and five are under investigation.

The five new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

a person 20-29

a person 30-39

a person 40-49

two people 50-59

All five cases are under investigation.

The three cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

a person 30-39

two people 60-69

Two cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The 10 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under

a person 20-29

a person 30-39

three people 40-49

a person 60-69

Five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and five are under investigation.