Kelowna residents will see smoke as WFN clears forests of potential wildfire fuel

Westbank First Nation (WFN) are warning Kelowna residents they may see smoke in the next few days as WFN clears forests of materials that could feed wildfires.

Nine parcels of land have been identified for management, beginning with Bear Creek and the WFN ‘Cut Off Lands’. The initiative is expected to last 10 days.

“Small burn piles may be visible, and trails throughout these various work areas may be temporarily closed,” the WFN press release said.

Staff from Ntityix Development Corporation and Tronson Logging LTD will be helping WFN conduct the project.

Forestry crews will be removing dead and hazardous trees, brush vegetation and spacing trees on just over 66 hectares.

In areas not accessible with clearing equipment, debris pile burning will be conducted in accordance with air quality and open-burn regulations.

1:56 West Kelowna residents return home grateful to Mount Law firefighters for saving their homes West Kelowna residents return home grateful to Mount Law firefighters for saving their homes – Aug 18, 2021

When burning on a particular day is to occur, local fire authorities, media and neighbourhood organizations will be advised.