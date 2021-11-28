Menu

Canada

Contract Metrolinx worker killed in Pickering during GO Transit construction

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2021 11:20 am
Metrolinx says additional construction on the Lakeshore west line will see trains nixed on Nov. 20 and 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Metrolinx says additional construction on the Lakeshore west line will see trains nixed on Nov. 20 and 21, 2021. Global News

TORONTO — Police and the operator of a prominent regional commuter service say a worker was killed east of Toronto after being pinned under a rail car on Saturday evening.

Durham Regional Police say a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Pickering, Ont.

He was part of a team that was conducting construction and maintenance work on behalf of Go-Transit operator Metrolinx at the 117-year-old Rouge Hill bridge.

Trending Stories

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident east of the Rouge Hill GO station.

Metrolinx spokesman Matt Llewellyn says Lakeshore East GO train service was suspended over the weekend while the repair work was being conducted.

He says service in the area will be disrupted on Monday and Tuesday, and possibly beyond, as the investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is absolutely devastating news, our first priority is of course the safety of everyone that works on the railroad, and we are very thankful to all the first responders for their quick and diligent work at the scene,” he said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Durham Regional Police tagMetrolinx tagDurham Police tagMetrolinx contract worker tag

