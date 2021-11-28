‘She made an impact:’ Lethbridge Eagles host memorial game in honour of former teammate

Send this page to someone via email

A sports team can be like a second family. For the U22 Lethbridge Eagles women’s hockey team — that couldn’t be more true.

On Saturday, the team hosted its first memorial game in honour of former teammate, Emily Middagh.

Middagh lost her battle with mental health in February.

“It’s going to be an emotional day, whether you knew her or not,” said team captain, Skylar Colonna. “It can bring up feelings no matter who, because I’m sure everyone can say they know someone or they, themselves, have had some struggles with mental health.”

Colonna described Middagh as creative, humble, soft-spoken and quirky.

“I remember her stepping on the ice the first time, and her playing, and was like, ‘Oh my god, this girl is incredible.'”

Head coach Megan Skelly also remembers that first skate.

“Honestly, the first game she came out and scored two goals, and the smile she had on her face coming back to the bench was just amazing,” Skelly added.

Middagh’s season with the Eagles was cut short due to the pandemic and games being cancelled. But still, she’s part of the team.

“We were lucky enough to have her,” said Skelly. “And even though we didn’t get her for a full 4 or 5 years, she made an impact in that dressing room as someone we wanted to make sure was on our team.”

Donations were accepted. Tickets for a 50/50 were sold. A silent auction was set up to raise money for Youth One and Companion Paws.

Youth One is a local non-profit organization providing youth in Lethbridge mentorship, support, and mental health resources. Companion Paws is an organization that provides dogs with a second chance and is heavily connected to Emily’s journey. It’s where she got her support dog, River.

All funds raised will be matched by the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association.

“I don’t think she’d want us to be sad at all,” said Colonna. “I think she’d want us to be happy and come together.”

The team wanted to plan a memorial game to honour Middagh. On Saturday afternoon, veteran and rookie players laced up their skates to play the game that brought Middagh into their life.

“I know that Emily was a super happy person so she wouldn’t want us to sit here in mourning, but we can take some space to say there is sadness attached to it,” said Skelly.

“And what can we do, how can we live our life, what is the legacy that she can have on this program, and also in this conversation to bring it forward.”

Middagh was known for her catch phrase, ‘noice.’ Skelly thinks that’s what she would say if she saw the team coming together for her.

“She’s extremely humble so there’s part of it that would probably make her a little uncomfortable,” laughed Skelly.

Middagh’s family declined an interview, but did thank the team for everything they’ve done to honour their daughter.

The Lethbridge Eagles beat the Calgary Titans 4-2. They hope to bring back the memorial game every year, making it bigger and better.

But the conversations surrounding mental health will last year-round.

“No matter how you feel and if the world feels like it’s against you, that the world is definitely a better place with you in it and that you can talk to anyone,” said Colonna. “You are not alone no matter what.”

If you, or someone you know is in need of mental health assistance, you can contact the AHS’ mental health services at 1-877-303-2642.