Crime

Emergency crews searching Thames River after reports a person was in the water

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 27, 2021 5:57 pm
Police say they received a call that a person was in the water, which prompted crews to search the area around Greenway Park. View image in full screen
Police say they received a call that a person was in the water, which prompted crews to search the area around Greenway Park. Andrew Graham / Global News

The London police and the London Fire Department are involved in a joint search of the Thames River after reports a person was in the water.

Police say they received a call that a person was in the water, which prompted crews to search the area around Greenway Park.

Few details are available at this time, but the search remains ongoing.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while crews continue to work.

The investigation is in its early stages, and more information with be released as it becomes available.

