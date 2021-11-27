SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

City of Abbotsford provides flooding update as more rain pounds region

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 27, 2021 4:59 pm
Click to play video: ''
Sumas Prairie Farmer Curtis Sandhu says he’s heartbroken at seeing his family-run business devastated by floods, as more storms hit B.C. His story just one of many in the Sumas Prairie of multi-generational farms that have taken decades to build, wiped away in just a few hours.

Officials with the City of Abbotsford are scheduled to provide a live update on their response to flooding in the region at 2 p.m. PT Saturday.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun will deliver the briefing, supported by municipal emergency officials.

Read more: B.C.’s flood-stricken South Coast on high alert as next rainstorm arrives

The community remains under a state of local emergency, despite major progress to address floodwaters in the Sumas Prairie.

With a new rainfall warning due to the latest rainstorm in B.C. on Saturday, officials were closely watching the status of the Nooksack River in Washington state.

Read more: B.C. to proactively close trio of major highways Saturday as storm arrives

Floodwaters from that river flowing across the border were responsible for much of the initial damage from the Nov. 14 atmospheric river, and the city says officials in Washington’s Whatcom County believe the river could flood again on Sunday.

Trending Stories

About 180 Canadian Armed Forces members are deployed in Abbotsford and have been helping contractors shore up breaches and weak spots in dikes protecting the Sumas Prairie, where hundreds of people remain under an evacuation order.

