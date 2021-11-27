Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

City of Winnipeg moves to all electric golf carts

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted November 27, 2021 3:54 pm
City of Winnipeg moves to all electric golf carts - image View image in full screen
Global News

The next time golfers tee off at a city-owned golf course, it may sound a little quieter.

The city says it’s making a move towards an eco-friendly change with its golf carts next season.

Read more: It’s November in Manitoba — time to go golfing?

Upgrades to city storage facilities include transitioning to fully electric golf carts in time for next spring.

Trending Stories

The upgrade will cost $50,000 to make the switch from gas to electric. However, the city says it’ll save roughly $20,000 per year in fuel costs and up to 50 tonnes of carbon emissions will be reduced.

Read more: COVID-19 — Some Manitoba golf courses running out of memberships amid third wave

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the savings, the city says electric carts run much more smoothly and quietly.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gas tagGolfing tagElectric tagGolf Cart tagcourse tagWinnipeg Golf courses tagEnviorment tageco friendy tagelectric golf carts tagwinnipeg golfing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers