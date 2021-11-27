City of Winnipeg moves to all electric golf carts

Send this page to someone via email

The next time golfers tee off at a city-owned golf course, it may sound a little quieter.

The city says it’s making a move towards an eco-friendly change with its golf carts next season.

Upgrades to city storage facilities include transitioning to fully electric golf carts in time for next spring.

The upgrade will cost $50,000 to make the switch from gas to electric. However, the city says it’ll save roughly $20,000 per year in fuel costs and up to 50 tonnes of carbon emissions will be reduced.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the savings, the city says electric carts run much more smoothly and quietly.