Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports 85 new cases, additional vaccine clinics open for children

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 27, 2021 3:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Staying ahead of a new COVID variant of concern' Staying ahead of a new COVID variant of concern
Infectious disease expert Dr. Brian Conway discusses the potential threat from a mutated COVID-19 variant known as Omicron.

New Brunswick reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and more than 10,000 appointments have been booked for children aged five to 11 to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province reported that 79 people have recovered from COVID-19, with the number of active cases at 793.

Read more: COVID-19 — N.B. reports 99 new cases as first kids aged 5 to 11 get vaccinated

There are 16 people in intensive care and another 45 in hospital for a total of 61 people hospitalized. Of the 61, two are patients at the Saint John Regional Hospital, where Horizon Health Network declared an outbreak Friday in the orthopedic surgery and internal medicine units.

Trending Stories

There is one person under 19 currently hospitalized.

Click to play video: 'First kids in New Brunswick get COVID shots.' First kids in New Brunswick get COVID shots.
First kids in New Brunswick get COVID shots.

“Although not detected yet in Canada, the news about the Omicron variant of concern is a reminder about how important it is to follow public health measures,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

Public health also reported that so far 88 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers over 12 years of age are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.6 per cent have received their first dose.

