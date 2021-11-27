Menu

Crime

28-year-old dead after weekday LRT collision in northeast Edmonton

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 27, 2021 1:36 pm
File: The side of the Edmonton Police Service's collision investigation van. View image in full screen
File: The side of the Edmonton Police Service's collision investigation van. Global News

Edmonton police say the man behind the wheel of an SUV that was struck by an LRT train during the week died of his injuries on Friday.

In a Saturday morning news release, police said the 28-year-old had been transported to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning.

Read more: Driver critically injured after collision with LRT train in northeast Edmonton

Police said the red Hyundai Santa Fe the man was driving Nov. 24 struck the warning arm of the LRT crossing at 125 Avenue west of 66 Street. The vehicle then proceeded through the warning lights and onto the railway tracks, where the SUV was struck by a northbound train.

Trending Stories

At this time, no charges are pending. Edmonton police major collision investigations section continues to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

The EPS asks any witnesses of the collision or anyone who may have seen the red Hyundai Santa Fe immediately prior to the collision to contact them by phone at 780-423-4567. Reports can be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

