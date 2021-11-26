‘Highly potent’ synthetic opioid found in Saskatoon police seizures

Send this page to someone via email

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) says a highly potent synthetic opioid has been identified as a substance of concern in the Saskatoon area.

Etonitazene is 10 to 20 times more potent than fentanyl, according to an advisory.

Health Canada’s drug analysis service notitied CPSS that the substance was received in the laboratory on Nov. 2 and is the first detection in the Saskatoon area.

Etonitazene was present in an orange powder and/or a grainy substance in recent Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) seizures, read the advisory.

SPS said the news of etonitazene was concerning.

“As we have cautioned in the past, members of the public should not use substances that aren’t prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist,” read a SPS statement provided to Global News on Friday.

“Citizens are also reminded about the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act. This act allows anyone who is present when another person is experiencing an overdose to call 911, without the fear of criminal charges from drug possession.

“It’s also critical for people to know the symptoms of an opioid overdose which include: slow or no breathing; gurgling, gasping or snoring; clammy cool skin; and blue lips or nails.”

There is a significant risk of overdose due to its potency which may require greater than normal doses of naloxone in the event of an overdose, according to health officials.

CPSS said this substance is of concern due to the following:

It is newly encountered in the community and is known to be associated with overdoses and deaths;

It may be presented as a new form that individuals may be unaware they are consuming; and

It may also represent a threat to anyone handling it without taking the appropriate health and safety precautions.

